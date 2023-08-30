Coco Gauff Argues With Chair Umpire Over US Open Opponent's Slow Play: 'She's Never Ready'

Coco Gauss arguing with the chair umpire during the US Open match on Monday.

American teenager Coco Gauff battled into the second round of the US Open by defeating German veteran Laura Siegemund. But more than the smashes and Ms Gauff's efforts, the match is being talked about online because of her arguments with the chair umpire about Ms Siegemund's prolonged preparations before receiving her serve. Ms Gauff's dissatisfaction reached its peak during the third set when she finally confronted the chair umpire. The teenager demanded violations to be imposed on the German player for the multiple time violations.

"I don't care what she's doing on her serve but on my serve she has to be ready," Ms Gauff yelled at the umpire. "She's never ready."

I have no idea what she's talking about but I'm on her side pic.twitter.com/QF85n9pahb — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 29, 2023

After an answer from the chair umpire Veljovic, Ms Gauff said, "No, you're calling the score after the point is over, it's not like we're playing long points. You're calling the score like six seconds after the point is over!"

"She can't go back every single point. And everybody in this crowd knows I've been quiet this whole match...That first set, it was like every point. I didn't say nothing, but now it's ridiculous. I don't care what she's putting on her serves, on my serves she has to be ready," the player further said

The crowd roared in approval as Ms Gauff returned to her post behind the baseline.

The American finally won the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 after a 2 hour 50 min tussle on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ms Gauff will now face Mirra Andreeva in the second round.