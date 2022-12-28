Chinese Woman Blasts Trolls Accusing Her Of Being Too Beautiful To Be Oxford Graduate

Ms Wenqi was accused of lying about her degree because she didn't look like "typical top student".

A woman from China, who was trolled on social media after posting a video of her graduation from Oxford University and accused of lying about her degree, has come out with her side of the story.

28-year-old Kate Zhu Wenqi suffered a huge backlash on Chinese social media earlier this year after the video of her receiving a master's degree in mathematics with the highest marks in her course went viral, South China Morning Post(SCMP) reported. She was accused of faking her impressive academic success in maths at Oxford because she did not look like a "typical top student".

Now, the 28-year-old recently posted another video in which she spoke about being attacked online. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," she wrote in the caption of her post, as per the outlet.

In the clip, Ms Wenqi said that she's "experienced many emotions over the past half a year and had received plenty of encouragement and sincerity". "Does releasing one's selfies mean the person is poor at studying? It's time to break this stereotype," she continued. "I just want to say that as long as the stereotype exists, it should be slapped," the 28-year-old added.

According to SCMP, Ms Wenqi also stated that she had been keeping busy with her studies since the online attacks. She listed some of what she had been doing. She revealed that after graduating from Oxford University with her master's degree, she was hired by JP Morgan's Hong Kong office in 2014. She then even worked for Goldman Sachs from 2017 to 2019.

Ms Wenqi said that in 2020, she quit her job and returned to Oxford to study for her second master's degree and graduated in March this year. The 28-year-old is now a PhD degree candidate in Applied Mathematics at Oxford.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Wenqi grew up in southern China. In 2021, she also ranked first in her cohort of the Masters in Mathematics Modelling and Scientific Computing.