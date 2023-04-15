Chinese Man Wins 365 Days Of Paid Leave At Company's Lucky Draw

The prize has raised envy among social media users in China

A Chinese man won 365 days of paid leaves at his company's annual dinner recently. The man has now become the object of envy in China for winning the grand prize. According to the Straits Times, the unnamed company's dinner took place in Shenzhen, Guangdong.

In the viral video which is circulating on Chinese social media, a man is setting sitting down on a chair, accompanied by a woman and child while holding a large cheque which reads, "365 days of paid leaves".

An employee at the company can be heard in the video explaining that the winner had sought to clarify repeatedly if the prize was real, reported Straits Times.

The prize left the boss "stunned".

According to the media portal, the company's annual dinner took place after three years due to the pandemic. A lucky draw was held this time to provide its employee with some relief from work stress and boost employee morale.

Prizes included a day or two of extra paid time off, while penalties in the raffle had scenarios like serving as a waiter.

An administrative employee at the company, identified as Ms Chen said that the company will discuss with the winner if he would prefer to encash or enjoy his paid leave.

The prize has raised envy among social media users in China, some even asked if they had vacancies at the company. Others discussed the practicality of the prize.

One commenter on Douyin, TikTok's sister app in China, said: "Dare he accept the prize? After a year, he might return to find someone else in his role."