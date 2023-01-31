Chinese Food Blogger Fined Rs 15 Lakh After Illegally Cooking, Eating Great White Shark

The authorities mentioned that the blogger bought the shark for 7,700 yuan (Rs 93,295).

A Chinese food blogger was fined $18,500 (Rs 15 lakh) after making a video of herself illegally buying, cooking and eating a great white shark. Officials named the culinary blogger Jin Moumou, who goes by the name Tizi on social media platforms. A statement from authorities in Nanchong claims that she bought the great white shark in April 2022 and released a video of herself cooking and devouring the wild animal in July last year, according to a report in the Independent.

As per the outlet, the video, which was posted on Douyin (China's Tik-Tok application) was in violation of the "Wild Animal Protection Law of the People's Republic of China." According to the statement released on January 28, it is also stated that the illegal possession of a white shark can also lead to a prison term of five to 10 years.

The blogger can be seen posing with the about six-foot-long shark in front of a store in the video. The animal's head is cooked in a stew while the body is cut in half, seasoned and grilled. Tizi says in the video, "It may look vicious, but its meat is truly very tender," while tearing large chunks from the whale's meat with her teeth.

As per the outlet, the authorities mentioned that the blogger bought the shark for 7,700 yuan (Rs 93,295) from Alibaba's Taobao online shopping website. The purchased shark was recognised as a great white by DNA testing on tissue scraps. According to CBS News, the fisherman and the merchant who sold her the shark have been arrested.

It is to be noted that the World Wildlife Fund now lists the great white shark as a "vulnerable" species. China completely banned the purchase, sale and consumption of wild animals in February 2020.