Chinese Couple Leaves Baby With Nanny For $55 Million Inheritance From Ex-Partner

This incident has sparked a heated discussion online.

A couple in China left their baby with a nanny after learning that they were about to inherit 400 million yuan (around $55 million) from the wife's ex-partner. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the pair, who disappeared afterwards, left the 5-month-old infant in the care of a nanny whom they had to pay 110,000 yuan ($15,000). This incident has sparked a heated discussion online, with suspicions arising that the couple might not be the child's biological parents and may have exploited the infant in a scam.

According to SCMP, the couple claimed they were about to come into a lot of cash from the wife's former partner who had died. However, they vanished without paying the nanny and have been gone for more than a month now.

The nanny, surnamed Yu, said she was promised a monthly salary of 7,000 yuan ($1,000). But despite several months of service, she was not paid and even loaned the couple 50,000 yuan.

“I gave them all my savings, but since November last year, I haven't received my salary. They owe me and the money I borrowed from my brother. Without any income, I'm still caring for their child,” Ms Yu said.

“They said they were in Tianjin. It's quite bizarre. They went to inherit the wealth left by the child's mother's boyfriend from 10 years ago,” she added.

Ms Yu showed proof of financial transactions with the couple via WeChat. She also said that the couple showed her screenshots that they claimed were of the inheritance, which featured gold and luxury watches. Additionally, they also showed her a photo of a property ownership certificate and said it was a hotel in the Daowai district of Harbin that they would soon own.

Based on the evidence, the nanny loaned the pair another 8,000 yuan. But she said that when she called the hotel after finding the phone number online, the staff denied any knowledge of her employers' names.

Ms Yu's efforts to contact the couple via phone or WeChat have also failed, leaving her with no way of recouping her loss.

The nanny's situation has sparked a discussion on Chinese social media platforms. “Are they even the real parents? Why not take the child with you if you're going to claim a 400 million yuan inheritance?” asked one social media user.

“You should report this to the police. This story has too many holes. It's highly unlikely her ex would leave her such an inheritance unless the child was his. This smells like a scam,” expressed another.