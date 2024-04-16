8 Interview Questions That Landed This Man Jobs at JP Morgan, Citi

Users in the comment sections reiterated the importance of asking questions during interviews.

Andrew Lokenauth, a writer and financial expert, offered advice for people looking for employment opportunities at prominent corporations like JP Morgan and CITI, among others. Mr Lokenauth shared questions he asks interviewers during job interviews, emphasizing the significance of asking questions. He credited this practice for his success in securing positions at multinational companies.

Mr Lokenauth posted a few questions on Threads that he asked interviewers and landed jobs at JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Citi. "Every job interview ends with Q&A. But most people never ask questions at the end of job interviews. Here are ten questions I used to get hired at JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Citi," Mr Lokenauth wrote.

With each question, Mr Lokenauth also shared the reasons behind asking them. "Is there anything else I can elaborate on to ensure I'm the top choice?" the first question read.

"What doubts do you have about my qualifications for this role?" he wrote as the second question. "Can you describe a typical day in this role?" he suggested as the third question.

Mr Lokenauth wrote that job seekers must ask about internal promotions and career advancements, soft skills required for the role and more. He listed eight questions in the thread.

Users in the comment sections reiterated the importance of asking questions during interviews.

A user wrote, "I had a recent interview where I was the last one out of 15 people and they only had asked me 3 or 4 questions. I said nope, I made sure to ask questions because I did not waste 3 hours waiting and be called last for nothing. I ended up getting the job after that."

"As a former big law and current Wall Street lawyer, I co-sign these follow-up questions!" another user commented.

A third user remarked, "I wouldn't ask question 2 because you are actively asking them to find negatives about you that they may or may not have thought about. The others are fine."



