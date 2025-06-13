JP Morgan CEO Says Ready To Let Go Of Clients Disrespecting Employees

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he has fired multiple employees and clients for being disrespectful to his employees. To build a strong and healthy environment at a workplace, it is necessary to fire "a**holes", even if they happen to be your customers, he said.

Speaking at the Databricks Data & AI Summit in San Francisco on June 11, Mr Dimon, when asked to give general leadership advice, said the constant and honest assessment of everything was the first step in effective leadership. He underlined the importance of leaders staying true to their hearts and humanity while remaining firm and maintaining discipline.

According to a Business Insider report, Mr Dimon said great results are achieved when leaders make an effort to bring out the best in people. He said, "You have to go out of your way to get the best of people, and it's amazing, if you do, what that does-for a country, a university, a company-if you create that environment."

The 69-year-old added that it was essential to let go of employees or clients f they were disrespectful and harmed the productivity of the workplace. He said there were cases when he asked his clients to leave as they were misbehaving with his staff.

"You should fire the a**holes. It only takes a few of 'em to destroy a meeting," Mr Dimon said, adding, "I hate to say this, but sometimes those a**holes include customers. I have fired customers because they are so rude to our people. And I tell our people that, if I allow that to happen, just think of what you'd think."

According to Mr Dimon, this strategy to create an inclusive workplace is essential to ensure workers are treated with respect and trust, which enables them to provide their full potential to the company.

If you want to succeed in today's world, you have to give your full effort, he said.

"And if you can't, there's nothing wrong with you, but you shouldn't be the boss anymore," he added.