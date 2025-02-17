Meet Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Who Dismissed Return-To-Office Concerns

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has dismissed employee concerns over the company's five-day return-to-office (RTO) policy. In a town hall, he rejected an internal petition, saying, "I don't care how many people sign that f**ing petition."

The bank ended hybrid work in February and asked all employees to return full-time. Over 1,200 staff opposed the move, citing work-life balance concerns. Mr Dimon, however, said, "It's a free country," adding that they were free to leave.

JPMorgan has also begun layoffs, cutting nearly 1,000 jobs in February, with more expected over the next few months.

Who is Jamie Dimon?