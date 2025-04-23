China Man Reunites With Son After 22 Years, Urges Him To Leave Adoptive Family, But Gets Blocked Online

A Chinese man who recently reunited with his son after 22 years, then urged him to leave his wealthy adoptive family and call him "dad", has been blocked online by his biological offspring. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Chuanchuan was abducted in 2001 when he was three years old. His father and mother then launched a 22-year search for their son, travelling across China, connecting with more than 300 police officers, and keeping a notebook with more than 2,000 leads. They spent a million yuan on the search.

During this time, the father, Lei Wuze, supported his family by selling alcohol and software, and offered a 250,000-yuan reward. He even shared his experience online and attracted 150,000 followers. His story was also made into a documentary by the state broadcaster, CCTV.

It was in June 2023 that the police finally located Chuanchuan in Shenzhen, southeastern China. He had graduated from college, settled there and worked in marketing, SCMP reported. Mr Wuze then planned a reunion party a month after finding his son, but it was cancelled because Chuanchuan did not want to appear in public. Mr Wuze, his wife and daughter even travelled to Shenzhen in a bid to meet their long-lost son, however, they were unsuccessful. The family then met Chuanchuan at a police station, but he refused to return home with his biological parents.

Following this, Mr Wuze shared on social media that his son's adoptive family was wealthy and pampered his son. He said that he understood that it would take time for his son to emotionally reconnect after more than 20 years apart. He remained hopeful. He even exchanged contact information and communicated online with Chuanchuan.

Initially, their relationship was cordial. However, after Mr Wuze repeatedly asked Chuanchuan to leave his adoptive family and return home to live with his biological family, he refused. Chuanchuan explained that his work and friends were in Shenzhen, so he could not leave the city. But Mr Wuze wanted his son to call him "dad", read the books he sent and share his thoughts on them. However, Chuanchuan refused, saying, "Do not force me".

Mr Wuze, on the other hand, expressed disappointment over Chuanchuan's lack of concern for his biological family. "Your sister was sick, and you did not ask about her. I had surgery, and you did not show any concern for three days. What did we do wrong? Are you so attracted to the rich family? Do you have to be so cold towards us?" he said.

Then, in March last year, Chuanchuan blocked Mr Wuze. They did not communicate after that. Mr Wuze then posted an apology video online on Chuanchuan's birthday, admitting that his love for him had been "too suffocating". He also insisted that he no longer resented the adoptive family.

The father and son have since reconnected on social media, the outlet reported. Mr Wuze hopes to improve his finances to bridge the gap with Chuanchuan's adoptive family.