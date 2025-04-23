Who Is Hussain Sajwani, Dubai Billionaire Spotted Having Breakfast At White House With Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his partner Shivon Zilis were recently photographed together at the White House with Dubai billionaire Hussain Sajwani. Mr Sajwani, the founder and chairman of Damac Group, shared the image on X. It shows Mr Musk holding a plate of food with Ms Zilis by his side, smiling for the camera. "Had a great breakfast at the White House with Elon Musk and family - a memorable morning," the Dubai billionaire wrote while sharing the picture.

Had a great breakfast at the White House with Elon Musk and family — a memorable morning. pic.twitter.com/ckTs9PBRVM — Hussain Sajwani (@HussainSajwani) April 21, 2025

Since being shared, the image has accumulated more than 1 million views and several likes.

Who is Hussain Sajwani?

Hussain Sajwani is the billionaire chairman of Damac Properties, a Dubai-based development giant. According to Forbes, the 71-year-old is worth $10.2 billion.

Mr Sajwani first made headlines at the beginning of Donald Trump's first presidential term, appearing at a 2016 New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago as his firm, Damac, built the Trump-branded golf course in Dubai. More recently, he emerged as a significant figure after announcing a $20 billion investment in the US data centres - a move heralded by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Sajwani's investment "will support massive new data centres across the Midwest, the Sun Belt area, and also to keep America on the cutting edge of technology and artificial intelligence," according to the US President, who appeared alongside Mr Sajwani at a press conference at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in January.

Back then, Mr Trump also said the first phase of Mr Sajwani's investment would focus on building data centres in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. Mr Sajwani, on the other hand, hinted at the potential for his contribution to exceed $20 billion "if the opportunity, the market allows".

Meanwhile, along with Elon Musk, Mr Sajwani recently also met his partner Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive and the mother of Mr Musk's four youngest children. She was born to a Punjabi mother and a Canadian father.

Ms Zilis' connection to Mr Musk, both professional and personal, has been a source of intrigue. According to Newsweek, the 38-year-old hails from Canada and is a Yale University graduate. She currently works with Neuralink and Tesla and is also an advisor to OpenAI. Ms Zilis is a founding member of the investment team at Bloomberg Beta and has led as many as nine investments since its launch, Forbes reported.

The couple share four children together, however, their relationship status is yet to be clarified. In January, she made a rare appearance alongside Mr Musk as she attended a pre-inauguration black-tie dinner hosted by Donald Trump. This marked the first time she joined the billionaire in a public forum. Notably, her attendance at the high-profile dinner placed her at the centre of attention.