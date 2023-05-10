'Cheap Thrills' singer Sia Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernad

Sia with Dan Bernad

Australian singer and songwriter Sia married boyfriend Dan Bernad in a romantic candlelit ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, over the weekend, according to People magazine.

The news outlet further mentioned that there were a total of six guests present during the ceremony, including the bride and groom.

Sia wore a three-quarter-sleeve lace mermaid gown, while her husband opted for a light-coloured tuxedo with a silk cummerbund and bowtie.

The couple has been keeping their relationship a secret; to date, they have posted only one Instagram picture of them together.

"Pride forever! #lgbtqia+ #LAFC #22 also just finished my next album! A great day all round!" she posted in October 2022.

The Metro Newsreported that the Chandelier hitmaker's wedding venue will look familiar to some, as it's the same place where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married last May.

Billboard magazine reported that the Australian singer-songwriter was previously married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. The pair announced their engagement in June 2014 and were married two months later at her home in Palm Springs, California, before filing for divorce in December 2016.