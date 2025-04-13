ChatGPT Now Remembers Everything Users Have Told It, Sparking Privacy Concerns

OpenAI has introduced a new update to ChatGPT's Memory feature under which the chatbot will be able to remember everything you have ever told it. The company announced the feature earlier this week, stating that the bot will leverage users' "preferences and interests to make it even more helpful for writing, getting advice, learning, and beyond".

In addition to the saved memories, ChatGPT can also reference your past chats to deliver responses that feel noticeably more relevant and useful.

"New conversations naturally build upon what it already knows about you, making interactions feel smoother and uniquely tailored to you," the company said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the new feature, adding that it could help the chatbot provide a better-personalised experience.

"This is a surprisingly great feature imo, and it points at something we are excited about: ai systems that get to know you over your life, and become extremely useful and personalized," wrote Mr Altman.

"You can of course opt out of this, or memory all together. and you can use temporary chat if you want to have a conversation that won't use or affect memory," he added.

Social media reacts

The majority of the users expressed concerns over the potential of a chatbot retaining all the data and its possible misuse by the company.

"What are the implications of a company knowing this much about millions (billions?) of people?" asked one user while another said: "Yay if only you could be trusted with this information."

A third commented: "Just like my wife, ChatGPT can now remember something I said 1,000 days ago."

ChatGPT makes people lonely

A joint study conducted by OpenAI and MIT Media Lab recently found that ChatGPPT might be making its most frequent users more lonely. While feelings of loneliness and social isolation are often influenced by various factors, the study authors concluded that participants who trusted and "bonded" with ChatGPT more were likelier than others to be lonely and to rely on it more.

Though the technology is still in its nascent stage, researchers said the study may help start a conversation about its full impact on the mental health of users.