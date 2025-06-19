ChatGPT making people dumb, brains of youngsters "at highest risk": Study

The researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found alarming trends when they analysed the impact of ChatGPT on the human brain. The artificial intelligence chatbot is making humans 60% faster at completing tasks, but it is also reducing the "germane cognitive load" by 32%. Germane load refers to the effort needed to use memory and intelligence to process information into schemas.

The researchers used EEG brain scans on 54 participants, aged between 18 to 39 years, for a period of four months. The paper tracked alpha waves, beta waves and neural connectivity patterns. The subjects were divided into three groups to compare the findings.

Researchers revealed that ChatGPT users had the lowest brain engagement and "consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels."

Also Read | "Mushroom" On Mars: Is This A Sign Of Life On Red Planet?

The paper is not yet peer-reviewed and the sample size is also relatively small, but the main author, Nataliya Kosmyn, said that she released the findings to understand to highlight the concerns with the usage of large language model (LLM), which is a type of AI programme that can recognise and generate text.

"What really motivated me to put it out now before waiting for a full peer review is that I am afraid in 6-8 months, there will be some policymaker who decides, 'let's do GPT kindergarten.' I think that would be absolutely bad and detrimental," Time quoted Kosmyna as saying. "Developing brains are at the highest risk."

The study revealed that more than 80% of ChatGPT users couldn't quote from essays they wrote minutes earlier. Essays written by using ChatGPT were extremely similar. When teachers were asked to check them, they said they could feel "something was wrong". The essays were "Soulless", "Empty with regard to content", "Close to perfect language while failing to give personal insights."

Higher neural connectivity was seen in people with strong cognitive baselines, as compared to regular AI users.

The study was shared on X by Alex Vacca, co-founder of ColdIQ.com, who reacted, saying, "You're trading long-term brain capacity for short-term speed."

83.3% of ChatGPT users couldn't quote from essays they wrote minutes earlier.



Let that sink in.



You write something, hit save, and your brain has already forgotten it because ChatGPT did the thinking. pic.twitter.com/14bKDCDLF5 — Alex Vacca (@itsalexvacca) June 18, 2025

"Every shortcut you take with AI creates interest payments in lost thinking ability," Vacca added.