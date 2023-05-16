CEIR: 5 Facts About India's New Tracking System For Lost Or Stolen Mobile Phones

The Sanchar Saathi portal, an initiative by the Department of Telecommunications, aims to empower mobile subscribers by enhancing their security and raising awareness about government initiatives.

This portal, also known as CEIR tracking, will enable smartphone users to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones across India.

Telecom operators and the CEIR system will have visibility into the IMEI number of the device and the mobile number linked to it, and the information is being used in some states to track your lost or stolen mobiles through CEIR.

The basic purpose of CEIR is to ease reporting of stolen and lost mobiles and block the use of mobiles all over the country. This will discourage the theft of mobile phones, enable the tracing of the stolen and lost mobiles to the police, detection of cloned or counterfeit mobiles, restrict the use of such cloned mobiles, as well as protect the interest of the consumers by making them aware of the information related to fake and cloned mobile phones.