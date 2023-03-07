Caught On Camera: Speeding Car Crashes Through Cafe Window During Podcast Session

Both men walked away with minor scratches

A video has captured the shocking moment when a car crashed through a window and smashed into a coffee shop in Houston, Texas where two men were recording a podcast. According to Fox 26, Alexsey Reyes, and Nathan Reeves were filming a podcast at a cafe on March 5 when a black Chevrolet skidded around the corner slamming into the window behind them. Fortunately, both men walked away with minor scratches.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, ''A car smashed through a cafe while they were recording a podcast.''

Watch the video here:

Holy shit. A car smashed through a cafe while they were recording a podcast. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NBJ6h4cYjl — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 6, 2023

The video opens to show Mr. Reeves saying that it's "so quiet in here" just before the SUV crashes into the window behind him. After a while, Mr. Reyes says, ''I think we're fine, I think we got all the audio on there.'' The car is then seen backing up a few feet while the two men exit the booth. Further in the video, a number of police and firetrucks are seen at the crash scene.

Mr. Reeves told Fox26, ''You can see in the video, I think the black SUV runs a red light and another car, it like sideswipes it, and then it just decides to turn straight into us. Thank God everybody was okay though because it could've been way worse. The table was sealed into the ground so if that car went any further, I don't even like to think about that part.''

Investigators have not provided any details of what led to the crash.

Meanwhile, the video has amassed 40 lakh views on Twitter, and close to 14,000 retweets. One user reacted to the video and said, ''Thankfully everyone is okay, but this just shows how incredibly fragile life is, because one moment you can be enjoying yourself in a quiet cafe preparing to do a podcast, and the next you can be dead from an out-of-control car crashing through the window as you're oblivious.''



