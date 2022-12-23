Caught On Camera: Small Plane Flips Upside Down After Crashing On US Beach

No beachgoers were injured during the crash.

A single-engine plane carrying two people was caught on camera crash-landing on Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles, US, on Thursday. According to the New York Post, the plane landed upside down just after 3:15pm, and both people aboard were hospitalised.

A video shared on social media showed the plane slowly descending towards the shoreline before crashing into the sand and water, flipping over and settling upside down. The plane crashed just nine minutes after taking off from Santa Monica Airport, as per the Post.

Another clip also showed the Cessna 150 flipped and crashed along the shoreline of Santa Monica Beach.

According to CBS News, the pilot originally planned to fly to Malibu, however, the plane started to experience engine trouble near the Pacific Palisades. The pilot then attempted to return to Santa Monica Airport but was forced to make an emergency landing on the shoreline near the pier.

"Landing on the beach is at your own risk," the air traffic controller reportedly said as the plane neared shoreline. The pilot then responded, "I wish I had another choice".

The two people aboard the plane were trapped inside and extricated from the wreckage. They were immediately taken to the hospital. Their condition is yet to be known.

No beachgoers were injured during the crash, officials said. The Santa Monica Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene and were assisted by LA County Lifeguards. Firefighters had to partially tow the aircraft out of the surf to prevent it from washing away.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash, as per the outlet.