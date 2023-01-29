Caught On Camera: Man Pulled Out Of Burning Car In US With Help Of Police

Netizens praised the heroic act of the bystander and the officer.

A video is going viral on the internet which shows a police officer and a good samaritan saving a driver from a burning car in Las Vegas, US. The video was originally released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Facebook.

The incident which took place on Friday shows a crashed white sedan on fire before a police officer and a bystander pulled the driver out of a car and dragged him to safety.

According to a report by Fox News, the accident took place near Las Vegas Boulevard and Siegfried and Roy Drive near the Venetian and Mirage hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

Seconds after the driver was pulled out of the car, the smoke turns the car into flames.

Along with the video, the department wrote, "As you can see, both worked with only seconds to spare before the vehicle went up in flames."

The post says that the driver and the police officer were taken to a nearby hospital.

The police said, "We are so thankful for the quick actions of our officer and the bystander for saving a life!"

Fox News reported that the incident is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The video of the incident was also posted on Reddit, with the caption, "Man pulled from burning car on Las Vegas strip only moments before it burst into flames."

Netizens praised the heroic act of the bystander and the officer. A user wrote, "That one dude at the beginning gave it his all to break that window."

Another user wrote, "I hope the civilian in the vest was adequately recognized for his bravery."