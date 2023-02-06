Caught On Camera: Huge Wave Flips Yacht During A Dramatic Rescue in US

The boat was about six miles (10km) from land

A terrifying video has surfaced on the internet which shows a monster wave flipping and rolling a yacht off the Pacific coast in the US. The video shows a coastguard attempting to rescue a man onboard when a giant wave overturned a boat, BBC reported.

A rescue swimmer was seen attempting to reach the yacht. The Independent reported that he was deployed to the water using a winch cable, but as he approached, a breaking wave capsized the vessel, throwing the man in. The video shows the rescue swimmer battling strong waves and saving the man onboard who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

USCG Pacific Northwest originally shared the video on Twitter. "Talk about arriving in the nick of time! While conducting a training mission at the mouth of the Columbia River, 2 Coast Guard aircrews received a #MAYDAY broadcast from the master of the P/C Sandpiper," the caption read.

"After notifying watchstanders at Sector Columbia River who launched motor lifeboats from STA Cape Disappointment, the aircrews arrived on scene to find the vessel floundering in the surf! The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue As he entered the water the vessel capsized but the rescue swimmer was able to safely recover the individual. He was flown back to Coast Guard Base Astoria where EMS was waiting to evaluate and treat the man," it added.

Watch the video here:

(2/4)…who launched motor life boats from STA Cape Disappointment, the air crews arrived on scene to find the vessel floundering in the surf! The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue… pic.twitter.com/z92WvzpTG9 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 3, 2023

The boat was about six miles (10km) from land, at the mouth of the Columbia River in the northwest of the country, according to BBC.