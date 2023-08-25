Cart Crash Sends Glass Shards In Athlete's Eye, He Still Completes Race

Andrew Hudson competing in the 200-metre race.

An athlete who was set to compete at the 200-metre race met with an accident shortly before the event was scheduled to start on Wednesday. The buggy (cart), which was talking sprinter Andrew Hudson to his semi-final at the Athletics World Championships, collided with another cart, according toCNN. The collision sent glass shards flying into the right eye of the Jamaican athlete, but it did not stop him from participating in the event. Mr Hudson took part in the race with a blurred vision and came fifth, but track officials decided to advance him into Friday's finals, the outlet further said.

The video of the accident appeared on social media where it went viral. The aerial clip was taken outside the stadium in Budapest, Hungary, and showed one of the volunteers tumbling out after the collision.

Buggy accident at the #WorldAthleticsChamps Noah Lyles was on board pic.twitter.com/Hs1mOtgixA — The Chaser (@the_chaser_1) August 24, 2023

The video then showed Mr Hudson pressing his fingers against his right eye.

The 26-year-old, racing in his first World Championships, said doctors had flushed some of the glass out after the accident. Though that brought some relief, but he was not able to see properly.

"I feel like it all happened in slow motion. Unfortunately, I was sitting on the side where another buggy crashed into us. I was directly impacted. They got most of the glass out. My eye is pretty blurry right now," he told news agency Reuters.

The incident saw the running order of the three semi-finals rejigged, with 100m champion Noah Lyles' opening semi pushed to third on the night.