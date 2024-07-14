Career Expert Shares Tips On How To Avoid Scams While Job-Hunting Online

career experts offer advice on identifying fraudulent job postings

Scammers exploiting hopeful job seekers searching for online opportunities has become a significant issue, prompting warnings from US federal agencies like the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission about job scams. This problem is also prevalent in India, where online job posting scams are common.

In response to these scams, career experts offer advice on identifying fraudulent job postings. They highlight a common tactic where scammers pose as recruiters and contact job seekers unsolicited on platforms like Indeed and LinkedIn, or even through WhatsApp, offering enticing job opportunities that the candidates never applied for.

Once communication is established, these "recruiters" may request money or personal information from the candidates, as Amanda Augustine, a career expert at TopResume, explained to CNBC Make It.

While genuine recruiters often reach out cold to potential hires, “They're straightforward with you,” career and leadership coach Phoebe Gavin told the publication.

Watch out for these three signs of a scam while job hunting: