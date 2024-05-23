Candidate Was Asked 'How He Got Here' In Interview. His Response Leaves Internet In Splits

The candidate's response has gone viral on Reddit.

Nervousness before an interview is a common experience, characterised by a mix of excitement and anxiety. As the interview date approaches, many individuals find themselves grappling with racing thoughts and heightened anticipation. This emotional rollercoaster can lead to physical symptoms such as a racing heart, sweaty palms, and a sense of restlessness. The fear of the unknown, coupled with the desire to make a positive impression, often amplifies these feelings. In such a scenario, people sometimes make mistakes that later become humorous memories.

One such incident was recently shared by a user on a Reddit forum UK Jobs. The user was responding to question "What's the earliest you've messed up a job interview?"

"I was asked: tell me how you got here today. And I said: by bus. I got a stone-cold stare as the realisation hit me... he meant in my career not to the physical office. The remaining 58 minutes were going through the motions," the user replied.

The response was liked by many users, who also shared their own experiences at interviews.

One user shared he was asked about his background. "I Look behind myself and back around to video call. 'Well it's a sort of mirror?' .... 'I mean what is your background in work?' .... I still haven't recovered from that."

"I was 18 and had applied to be a GP receptionist whilst trying to figure out what I wanted to do with life, had just dropped out of uni so was in a bad place. I'd been plagued by spam calls in recent days, and I got a 'no caller ID' call and answered it with silence...there was also silence on the other end. After about 10 seconds I say "so are you going to say something? what do you want?" in an annoyed tone. Turns out it was the GP receptionist calling me to test my phone manner as a screening process. I didn't get the job!" said another.

Despite thorough preparation and self-assurance, the pressure to perform well and secure the position can make even the most confident candidates feel apprehensive. But candidates should remember that this nervous energy, while daunting, can also be channelled into focused enthusiasm and motivation to succeed.