Canadian Man Chronicles His Weight Loss Journey. It Started After A Conversation With Daughter

Unhealthy eating habits, a slower metabolism, an unbalanced way of living, and many other factors can all contribute to weight gain. People around the world are facing this issue in this era and also coming up with solutions, but everyone needs motivation to lose weight, no matter where it comes from.

A man in Canada found motivation from his daughter and lost almost 78 kg of his body weight.

Twitter user DaveMurNQ posted his weight reduction journey there and claimed that talking to her young daughter was what motivated him to lose the weight.

"Five years ago, my daughter, who was four years old, wanted to race home from the playground. At almost 400 pounds and half a muscle in my left leg from an incident, I said, "I'm sorry, you know Dad can't run. The look of sadness lit a fire in me like never before. Today I've lost 172 lbs. We race all the time. We box together. We go to the gym together. When I take her to a play centre, I don't have to watch from the couches. Find Your Reason," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

He also shared a video of him playing with her daughter at Tree House with a caption that reads, "Here's a video of the first time I was able to follow her down a slide at Tree House play centre."

The tweet received over 30,000 likes, 4 million views, and a large number of comments from users in the comment box, many of whom applauded the man for his self-transformation.

"This is one of the many reasons why I do what I do for myself and other fathers. It's imperative that we not only be able to actively be a part of our children's lives emotionally and supportively, but also be able to actively interact with them as well. Props to you. Keep it up," commented another user.