Canadian Actor Mamie Laverock, 19, On Life-Support After 5-Storey Fall From Hospital Balcony

Hallmark Media has responded to the accident.

Mamie Laverock, a 19-year-old actor known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan across several episodes of the Hallmark Channel series 'When Calls the Heart', is on life support after falling five stories from a balcony walkway. According to a GoFundMe campaign created by her family, on May 11, the 19-year-old was transported by her mother Nicole Compton to a hospital in Canada due to a "medical emergency". But she was later transferred to another hospital, where she would stay "upwards of a month or more". "Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement," the GoFundMe page read.

Now, in an update, Ms Laverock's family revealed that their daughter "was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories". "She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support," the page read. "We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time," the family wrote.

Following the tragedy, Ms Laverock's 'When Calls the Heart' co-star Erin Krakow posted a call to action on her Instagram, urging followers to donate to the family's fund. " I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio," Ms Krakow wrote, per People.

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock's on-screen mother, Molly Sullivan, also shared her support in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can," Ms Newmarch wrote. "They need all the support they can get to make it through this," she added.

Hallmark Media also responded to the accident. In a statement to Variety, Hallmark Media said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time."

Ms Laverock appeared in nine episodes of 'When the Heart Calls' from 2014 to 2023, including the premiere episode. Her other credits also include 'This Means War,' 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' and 'The Hollow Child'.