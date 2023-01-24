BV Doshi Dies: 5 Facts About The Celebrated Indian Architect

In June 2022, BV or Balkrishna Vithaldas won the gold medal awarded by the Royal Institute of British Architects. The award is given to a person who has had a significant influence either directly or indirectly on the advancement of architecture. They described his work as combining "pioneering modernism with vernacular, informed by a deep appreciation of the traditions of India's architecture, climate, local culture and craft".

Born in 1927 in Pune, Doshi worked with architecture legends like Le Corbusier. He also worked with Louis Kahn as an associate to build the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and many other acclaimed projects reported by PTI.

Some of Doshi's projects include the Institute of Indology, CEPT University and Kanoria Centre for Arts in Ahmedabad, the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore, and Aranya Low-Cost Housing, a township for low- to middle-income families, in Indore which won the prestigious Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 1995.

In 2018, he received the Pritzker Architecture Prize, considered one of the most prestigious prizes in the field of architecture, becoming the first Indian architect to receive the honour.