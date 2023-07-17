Buzz Aldrin, Second Man On Moon, Celebrates Apollo 11 Anniversary With Steak And Eggs

Mr Aldrin's celebratory meal included steak and eggs

Fifty-four years ago, three American astronauts set off from Florida for the Moon on a Mission that changed the way we see humanity's place in the universe. 54 years after their history-making voyage to the moon, Buzz Aldrin celebrated the anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission.

Mr Aldrin commemorated the special occasion on a delicious note. His celebratory meal included steak and eggs which he enjoyed in style at home. Along with the picture, he wrote, "#Apollo11 launch day, 54th anniversary. Steak and eggs today celebrating in style at home with my Anca."

In the picture, Mr Aldrin can be seen smiling and donning three watches.

In another post, he expressed, "54 years ago today, #Apollo11 launched...Eagle soaring from Earth atop the Saturn V, bound for the Moon. It seems like only yesterday that we embarked on the mission of a lifetime - a mission for all mankind, a mission I hope will continue to inspire well into our future."

Social media users congratulated Mr Aldrin and thanked him for his service. A user commented, "Thank you for your service! My Elementary School was dedicated in your honour and we learned ALL about you & your team when I was growing up. My father was also stationed in South Korea (Army Air Assault later transitioned to AF) and he was a huge admirer of your contributions. He bought me my first telescope to dream off into the heavens...a telescope I've now passed on to my boys. What an amazing ability to be able to Thank You directly! To the moon!"

Another user wrote, "Thank you for taking risks and contributing to the adventure of humanity, sir."

"Happy launch day Dr Aldrin," the third user wrote on Twitter.

"Sir, what a remarkable achievement. Thank you for your lifetime of service to America and the world. And your shining example of selfless service to better mankind. I know we can get through these divisive times and find the course you and your colleagues set 54 years ago," the fourth user commented.

"I've always wondered if I had the chance to go to the Moon would I have gone on Apollo 11 or 17. 11 was historic, but 17 would have given me days on the Moon rather than just a few hours. For Buzz, I'm sure the first landing meant more to him than time spent on the surface," the fifth user wrote.