US Election 2024: Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Donald Trump

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, among the first astronauts to walk on the Moon, has thrown his weight behind Republican nominee Donald Trump for the upcoming US presidential elections. The endorsement comes days before the nation elects its next president. Scheduled for November 5, the crucial electoral battle will see Trump compete against Democrat rival Kamala Harris.



Mr Aldrin reposed his faith in Trump's prioritisation of space initiatives during his presidency. He said, “Over the years, I have seen our government's approach to space wax and wane, a fluctuating dynamic that has disappointed me from time to time. But under the first Trump administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated, and made a policy of high importance again. Under President Trump's first term, America saw a revitalised interest in space.”



He highlighted key policies introduced during Trump's administration, particularly the establishment of the Space Force -- a vital step in advancing America's presence in space. “Finally, under President Trump, the Nation's defence was enhanced with the creation of the US Space Force– increasingly important as space becomes a contested domain,” the statement read.



Aldrin also had words of praise for entrepreneur Elon Musk, a prominent supporter of Trump, for his vision in developing what Aldrin referred to as the “private-sector space economy.” He said, “I have been enthused and excited by the great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk. These are concrete accomplishments that align with my concerns and America's policy priorities.”



He ended his note, saying, “For me, for the future of our Nation, to meet enormous challenges, and for the proven policy accomplishments above, I believe the nation is best served by voting for Donald J. Trump. I wholeheartedly endorse him for President of the United States. Godspeed President Trump and God Bless the United States of America.”

https://t.co/oZekfkFKVZ



A half-Century ago, it was an honor to serve my country in the effort to put a human being on the Moon. I am proud of what we accomplished then and I have dedicated my life to the pursuit of an enduring human presence in space – it is a calling that runs… — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) October 30, 2024

In 2019, during his time in the White House, Trump invited the Apollo astronauts to the Oval Office to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, according to reports. At the time, Aldrin voiced concerns about the government's investment in space exploration.



As an advocate of Republican values, Aldrin has actively participated in political events, including speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2016, and he has lent his endorsement to various GOP candidates in elections across the country.