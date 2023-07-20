Burger King Employee Arrested After Serving Fries From Garbage To Customers

(Representative Image)

The fast food culture and urban lifestyle have increased normal human beings daily eating habits. The bigger chunk of this dine-out culture has befitted fast food joints.

But this restaurant customer culture can only flourish if the trust between the customer and the eatery stays strong.

This trust between the customer and the restaurant was damaged recently in the US when it was claimed that the assistant manager of a Burger King in South Carolina served customers French fries that had previously been in the garbage.

According to The New York Post, Jaime Christine Major, 39, was charged on Monday with tampering with food, a felony, for allegedly taking French fries from the trash and adding them to the container where freshly cooked fries are placed and then dumping just-cooked fries on top.

The Union Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at the fast food joint on July 9, Fox Carolina reported.

On the scene, they found two women screaming at restaurant staff, threatening them, and using profanity.

When the women refused to calm down at the officers' request, they were both arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, police told the outlet.

Two days later, Burger King headquarters called the police and told them that Major had been serving fries from the trash can.

Major has been taken into custody and accused of purposefully tampering with human food.