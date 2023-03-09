Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Slams Comments On Getting Her '5 Minutes' Of Fame

Bruce Willis wife, Emma Heming Willis, slammed the online trolls.

Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis' wife, has hit back at online trolls who claim she is using her husband's diagnosis of dementia to enhance her own public image.

Action star Bruce Willis was diagnosed with untreatable dementia last month. His family confirmed in a statement that his aphasia had progressed into Frontotemporal Dementia, letting the public know about the situation.

Since then, Heming, who has been married to Bruce Willis since 2009, has made it her mission to raise awareness for her husband's condition. But brutal online trolls have been targeting her, blaming her for using her husband's condition to boost her own public image.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, the mother of two responded to the trolls by saying, "I just saw something about me getting my 'five minutes,' which is great because it indicates that you're listening."

"So, I'm going to take my five minutes and I'm gonna turn it into 10 because I'm always going to advocate for my husband."

She shared the video with a caption that reads, "Just over here turning my 5 minutes into 10. I've sat around quietly for too long, and I'm so ready to be embraced by this solid and loving community my family and I find ourselves in while trying to lift them up in return. Let's go."

"And then I'm going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness into something good around something that feels less than," she said, adding, "Watch this space because I didn't come to play."