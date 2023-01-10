Britney Spears Denies Being At Party After Paris Hilton Posts Pic With Her

Britney appears to have very smooth skin in the photo but half of her necklace appears to be missing.

Britney Spears has claimed that she does not recall attending a party with Paris Hilton after the American celebrity shared a photo of the two. Paris wished Cade Hudson on Instagram and included a picture of the three of them in her photo carousel. The three were all smiling in the photo. The American singer has now claimed she had "no idea" about the photo, as per a report in Page Six.

It is to be noted that Britney appears to have very smooth skin in the photo but half of her necklace appears to be missing. As per the outlet, many fans accused Paris of photoshopping the pictures since the quality of the pictures looked low. Some people stated that it's a "100 percent shady picture of Britney." Paris Hilton criticised the "ridiculous" claims that she altered a photo of Britney Spears to appear in it. She explained that the photos were blurry and she used an app to try to smoothen them out, which altered the appearances.

"To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images. Didn't want to even dignify this with a response," she commented on Saturday. "But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous," Paris added. It is to be noted that Paris Hilton has disabled all comments on her post now.

Taking to Instagram 16 hours ago, Britney Spears denied attending any party. She wrote in the caption, " Also have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party ... I haven't been to a bday party in forever !!! And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!!

As per Page Six, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been friends for years. Paris was even one of the select few invited to the pop star's June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.