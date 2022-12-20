British YouTuber Sets Record After He Attends All 64 Matches At 2022 FIFA World Cup

Theo Ogden, attempted the challenge dubbed, 'The Impossible Challenge'

There are fans, and then there are super fans. A popular creator and YouTuber from Britain has set a World record after he attended every game live at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The YouTuber whose name is Theo Ogden, registered his attendance in every game in a challenge, dubbed, 'The Impossible Challenge'. With this stunt, the YouTuber, also known online as Thogden, has become the first person in history to ever pull off such a thing. For the challenge, he partnered with football media company COPA90.

The YouTuber took to Instagram to share a slew of pictures documenting his FIFA journey. Sharing the news of his record accomplishment, he shared pictures of him posing inside the stadium with a football in his hand. In other pictures, he was seen kissing a football and holding a T-shirt that reads, ''The impossible challenge.'' He captioned it as ''New World Record 64/64 matches attended at a FIFA World Cup. Whilst watching the Goat complete the collection.''

See the post here:

In another post, he wrote, ''Thank you for everything Qatar! How was it physically possible to visit 64 matches in 28 days?! Something to tell the grandkids. From trips to the desert, to having Arabic dinners with local families, the last month has been one I'll never forget. Let's not forget, we witnessed the best tournament in football history..Time to fly back, Thoggo.'' The post also included a poster of the Guinness World Record which mentions him as a Record holder. It reads, ''Most capped World cup attendee. 64 Caps.''

While many would think that achieving such a feat would have been impossible in previous tournaments, Mr. Ogden was able to do so because the eight stadiums in which the games were being held were all relatively close together.

However, it was not easy, as the YouTuber had to race from stadium to stadium to try and catch some of the action at every game. In order to complete the challenge, Mr. Ogden chose to leave some group stage games at half-time to make it to other matches that were being held at the same time. His daily videos showcased the tournament's atmosphere on the ground and the challenges of trying to get to four games a day and even, occasionally, two simultaneous matches.

In an introductory video on YouTube, he had spoken about the challenge, “I will be attending every match at FIFA World Cup, the first fan to ever do that in history. I know what people are going to be saying, there are games on at the same time, but we're going to find a way of getting to both matches. I don't know how we're going to do it but we will find a way.”