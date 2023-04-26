British Woman's Pet Dog Saves Her Life After Finding A Kidney Match For Her

Lucy Humphrey, 44, had kidney failure after suffering fromlupusfor 15 years.

A British woman who was desperately looking for a kidney donor because she was told that she would die without a new kidney was helped by her pet dog to find a one-in-22 million organ match on a beach.

According to the BBC, Lucy Humphrey potentially only had a few years to live when she took a trip to the beach with her partner and two dogs.But thanks to a chance encounter with a stranger "chosen" by one of her pets, her life was saved.

Lucy, 44, and her partner Cenydd Owen, 49, travelled to the Cold Knap beach in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on an outing. During that moment, Ms Lucy's pet indie kept going to a stranger who was about 100 yards away from them.

"She kept going back and forth to her, and we kept calling her back, because obviously a big Doberman can be a little bit intimidating. We thought she had food or something, and Cenydd kept calling her back. In the end, we went over to apologise to her," Ms. Lucy told the BBC.

Katie James, a 40-year-old woman from Barry, was the stranger. She was crocheting while sitting on the sand, and it turned out that she didn't mind Indie approaching her, reported the news outlet.

"I invited her to our barbecue. She came over, bought some drinks over with her, and offered me some.," said Ms. Lucy.

"Cenydd explained that I couldn't drink as I was on dialysis. She was like, "Oh, what's that for', and he said she's waiting for a kidney transplant."

Surprised, Katie explained, "Oh, I've just gone on the kidney donation register!"

"Who are you going to donate your kidney to?" asked Cenydd.

"Anyone who wants it," Katie replied.

Katie and Lucy swapped numbers and contacted a donor coordinator the next day.