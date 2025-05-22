Kolkata 12-Year-Old Who Battled Kidney Failure Gifts Life To 1, Vision To 2

Having battled renal failure for over a year, 12-year-old Umang Galada from Kolkata finally got a kidney transplant earlier this month, but suffered a cardiac arrest hours after the surgery, which led to brain death. His parents clung onto hope for two days and then decided that their boy, who excelled in academics, was an award-winning actor, and lived with "purpose, curiosity, and compassion", would make a contribution to society even after his death.

Umang's parents donated his liver and corneas, giving the gift of life to one person and the boon of vision to two others, making him the youngest deceased organ donor from Bengal.

"In his twelve years, Umang lived a life that was nothing short of a celebration. With his infectious smile and vibrant spirit, he left a mark on every soul he met. A brilliant mind with boundless curiosity, he immersed himself wholeheartedly in everything he pursued-excelling in his studies, playing the tabla, building mechanical models, coding AI-based games, cooking with creativity, and filling rooms with laughter through his sharp wit," his family said in a statement.

Remembering the Class 8 student of South City International as a thinker beyond his years, the family said he had acted in short films and won awards for them, and was also an innovator.

"Even as he endured the gruelling routine of dialysis three times a week, he never let it dull his spark. His resilience, positivity, and unyielding spirit were nothing short of inspiring. What truly set Umang apart was his rare ability to connect deeply with others, to make them feel seen, proud, and uplifted," they said.

After waiting for the right donor for a kidney transplant, Umang's mother, Jyoti, offered to donate her kidney despite their blood groups not matching.

"The surgery, which took place on May 15, went okay, but Umang then suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to his death," said his father, Ujjwal, who works for the NGO India Autism Centre.

"We knew we would be the happiest if our son's organs gave life to someone," said Jyoti.