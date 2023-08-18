This Indian, Who Earned Rs 91 Crore In 2023, Tops Successful Artists List

As per the list, sculptor Anish Kapoor is the most successful Indian artist alive.

The Hurun Research Institute, on August 17, released the India Art List 2023, which revealed the country's top 50 most successful artists alive. The list ranked the successful living artists by taking into account the sales of their works, sold at public auction in the year ending on July 31, 2023.

As per the list, sculptor Anish Kapoor is the most successful Indian artist alive. With a turnover of Rs 91 crore, the British-Indian has occupied the first spot for the fifth consecutive year. His most expensive work of art costs Rs 9.27 crore.

Anish Kapoor is followed by Arpita Singh with a turnover of Rs 24.71 crore. The most expensive work of Arpita in India costs Rs 11.32 crore.

The list revealed that Jogen Chowdhury is the third most successful artist in India. The eminent painter has a turnover of Rs 19.76 crores and his most expensive work is worth Rs. 4.40 crores.

With a turnover of Rs 17.88 crores, painter, poet and art critic from Vadodara, Gulam Mohammed Sheikh occupies the fourth position on the list. Mr Sheikh's work of art stands the most expensive compared to others in the top 10 list after it is worth Rs 16.89 crores.

Gulam Mohammed Sheikh is followed by 98-year-old Krishen Khanna and Sakti Burman in the fifth and sixth spot respectively. The 26-year-old Raghav Babbar is the youngest artist on the top 10 list after he occupied the seventh position with a turnover of Rs 11.77 crores.

Visual artist Rameshwar Baroota, contemporary painter Anju Dodiya and Delhi-based artist Subodh Gupta are in eighth, ninth and tenth position, respectively, on the Hurun India Art List 2023.