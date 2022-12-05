This Is India's Most Valuable Private Company...: 5 Points

Serum Institute of India became prominent during the pandemic as India's biggest Covid-19 vaccine producer and is the most valuable unlisted company. The company increased its value by 20 per cent to Rs 2.2 lakh crore in just a year.

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is India's most valuable company at Rs 17.3 lakh crore. The second position is held by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), valued at Rs 11.7 lakh. With a value of Rs 8.3 lakh crore, HDFC Bank occupies the third position.

Chennai-based EID-Parry, a sugar and nutraceuticals firm, is the oldest company on the list, established in 1788. A listed company, it is valued at around Rs 11,000 crore.

GlobalBees, a D2C brand aggregator, which became a Unicorn in December 2021, is the youngest company to find a place on the list. Valued at Rs 9,100 crore, the company was founded in 2021 by Nitin Agarwal and Supam Maheshwari. At Rs 50,000 crore, fintech start-up CRED is the most valued 'young' company on the list.