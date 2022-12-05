This Is India's Most Valuable Private Company...: 5 Points

Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's private banking business and Hurun India released their list of India's 500 most valuable companies.

List of India's 500 most valuable companies

Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's private banking business and Hurun India released their list of India's 500 most valuable companies last week. While listed companies are ranked as per the market capitalisation, valuations are used for non-listed firms.

Here Are Five Key Takeaways From The Report:

  1. Serum Institute of India became prominent during the pandemic as India's biggest Covid-19 vaccine producer and is the most valuable unlisted company. The company increased its value by 20 per cent to Rs 2.2 lakh crore in just a year.

  2. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is India's most valuable company at Rs 17.3 lakh crore. The second position is held by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), valued at Rs 11.7 lakh. With a value of Rs 8.3 lakh crore, HDFC Bank occupies the third position.

  3. Chennai-based EID-Parry, a sugar and nutraceuticals firm, is the oldest company on the list, established in 1788. A listed company, it is valued at around Rs 11,000 crore.

  4. GlobalBees, a D2C brand aggregator, which became a Unicorn in December 2021, is the youngest company to find a place on the list. Valued at Rs 9,100 crore, the company was founded in 2021 by Nitin Agarwal and Supam Maheshwari. At Rs 50,000 crore, fintech start-up CRED is the most valued 'young' company on the list.

  5. With 193 companies, Maharashtra has the most companies in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list. Karnataka is a distant second with 63 companies, and Tamil Nadu is the third with 43 companies.
     



