British Couple Purchased Four Rabbits 15 Years Ago, They Now Have 160

The rabbits were in cages stacked on top of each other.

A British couple who bought two rabbits in 2008 but neglected to neuter them soon found themselves overwhelmed by their constant breeding. In the end, the sex-crazed rabbit couple gave rise to more than 160 animals that now frolic around their owners' houses.

However, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) recently conducted a raid at the couple's home and was compelled to rescue the animals, which were housed up to six to a cage in the garage.

According to The Metro, the owners, who have not been prosecuted, admitted their pets' breeding habits had gotten "out of hand."

RSPCA Inspectors Herchy Boal and Richard Durant conducted health checks on all the rabbits before attempting to rehome them all.

Inspector Durant said, "Apparently, the owners started with four rabbits about 15 years ago, but they didn't do anything to prevent them from breeding."

"The sheer scale of the exercise was unusual, as the numbers of rabbits we found meant we had to move quickly as they were multiplying. This is a very good example of the problems that can be encountered by rabbit owners who fail to neuter their rabbits and then end up becoming totally overwhelmed."

"The owners said they tried separating them, but they weren't quick enough, and the rabbits bred again and again. They told us that the sad situation had all gotten out of hand. It was an astonishing discovery to make, and although most of the rabbits were in a healthy condition, their environment clearly wasn't suitable."

"The smell in the garage was pretty overpowering, and we found the rabbits in basic cages stacked up-some of them contained six rabbits."