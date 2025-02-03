Breakthrough Drug Trial Could Extend Lifespan Of Dogs

A clinical trial is currently underway in the US to develop a new drug that could potentially extend the lifespan of dogs. Loyal, an animal health company based in San Francisco is conducting the double-blind placebo STAY study, where neither the patients nor anyone administering the drug know which dog is receiving the actual drug, according to a report in CBS News.

At least 1,000 senior dogs have been recruited for study with the company hoping to submit the findings to FDA approval having achieved success in preclinical and pilot studies.

"Once they're enrolled in the study and assessed to be safe to participate, then they take the medication daily, and they would do that for up to the four years they're included in the study," said Alex Robb, medical director of Goodheart Animal Health Center, Colorado which is one of the several clinics, recruiting dogs to take part in the study.

"When the study is complete and that information is revealed, it really tells us truly does this drug work."

Mr Robb said they're still looking for participants to take part in the four-year study. It is possible that with enough data, Loyal could apply for conditional FDA approval by the end of the year.

Eligibilty of participants

To be eligible for the study, a dog must be at least 10 years old and weigh 6.3 kg (14 pounds) or more. The owners should commit to participating in the study which will span up to four years.

Additionally, the dog's primary care will need to be transferred to the study clinic. The dogs will also need to visit the clinic six times in the first year, followed by two visits a year for the remaining years.

Who dogs have shorter lifespans?

Dogs have a higher metabolic rate compared to humans, which accelerates their ageing process. Their bodies work at a faster pace, leading to quicker wear and tear. The researchers associated with the study are hoping to develop a drug that addresses this problem.

While there have been significant advancements in veterinary medicine, these are relatively recent compared to human medicine. Subsequently, the lifespan of dogs has not increased at the same rate as human lifespans over the last few centuries.