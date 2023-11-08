Brazilian Singer Darlyn Morais Dies After Being Bitten By A Spider

Mr Morais' family posted a statement on the singer's Instagram account.

Brazilian singer Darlyn Morais has died after he was bitten by a spider in the face. He was 28. Mr Morais experienced body fatigue and had a bruise on his face that soon turned dark. His wife Jhullyenny Lisboa told Brazilian news outlet G1 that they sought medical care and thought that the singer was developing an allergic reaction.

Soon after the treatment, he was discharged on Friday, November 3. However, his condition did not improve and he was admitted to Palmas General Hospital on Sunday. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save the singer and declared him dead on Monday.

His 18-year-old stepdaughter was also bitten by a spider on her foot and she is currently hospitalised and remains in a stable condition.

Mr Morais' family posted a statement on the singer's Instagram account. When translated from Portuguese, the statement read, "The family of Dylan Marais would like to thank you all for your kind words of support at this time of such great pain. To our Eternal Singer, our feeling of gratitude to each one of you... We are grateful once again for the love of all."

According to Khaleej Times, the singer began his music career at the age of 15 and dived into the forro genre. He was also part of a three-member band that comprised his brother and a friend. The band regularly performed in the states of Tocantins, Goias, Maranhao, and Para.

His cousin Wesleya Silva told G1, "He was always surrounded by friends and it was always a reason to celebrate for him. Always very happy and smiling with everyone around him. Owner of a giant heart, always helping the people around him."