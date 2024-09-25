Brazilian Singer Dances Behind Reporter At Scene Of Deadly Bus Crash, Sparks Fury

Despite clear gestures from the camera crew to stop, Livinho continued his dance routine

Brazilian singer and social media influencer MC Livinho is facing intense backlash after he was caught on camera dancing behind a television reporter during a live broadcast from the scene of a deadly bus crash. The incident occurred on September 21 in Pirai, Rio de Janeiro, where a bus carrying 45 people overturned, killing three athletes from the Coritiba Crocodiles, a Brazilian American football team. As journalist Isabela Campos reported on the tragic accident, Livinho interrupted the live broadcast by running into the frame with a smile and proceeding to dance behind her. Despite clear gestures from the camera crew to stop, Livinho continued his dance routine, showing apparent disregard for the sombre occasion.

Mc Livinho invadindo o link ao vivo de um acidente de ônibus na Serra das Araras, onde vitimou três pessoas do Coritiba Crocodiles, equipe de futebol americano tricampeã brasileira, pra dançar Tik Tok.NOJENTO!!#Luto Meus sentimentos aos familiares e amigos nessa tragédia 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PQaX1ioa0O — TuitaWill III 🕺🏻🇧🇷🇺🇲 (@TuuitaWill) September 21, 2024

The viral footage has sparked widespread outrage, with internet users slamming Livinho's insensitive behaviour. The influencer's actions were deemed disrespectful to the victims and their families, and his failure to show empathy has damaged his public image. One user wrote, ''This is just disrespectful. How can he think this is okay in such a tragic moment?''

Another commented, ''If there's a news crew, traffic jams, and emergency vehicles, something serious has happened. Completely clueless.'' A third added, ''Have some respect, bro.''

Later, the influencer attempted to mitigate the backlash with a half-hearted apology video on social media, but his response only fueled further criticism. In the video, Livinho expressed condolences to those affected by the accident.

"Everyone was saying that an accident had happened, and here we are stuck in traffic. We didn't know that any accident had happened, you know?" Livinho claimed, despite being filmed dancing behind a reporter broadcasting live from the scene.

"I want to express my condolences for the loss you had, right? Because now that I went online, I saw fans saying, ‘It was an accident. So, my condolences to everyone… For those who know Livinho, I will never stop bringing you joy. I will never stop bringing you my self-esteem, my talk'', he added.

His apology was again criticised for its insincerity, with many viewing it as a shallow attempt to salvage his reputation.

With 13.4 million followers on Instagram, MC Livinho ranks among Brazil's most influential social media figures and celebrated musical artists.