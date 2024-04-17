Brazilian Influencer's Viral Challenge Attempt Results In Second-Degree Burns

She was informed that she was at risk of developing thrombosis

The pursuit of online fame often pushes influencers to perform daring physical challenges. However, these can have serious consequences, as a Brazilian reality TV star recently discovered.

MC Thammy, known to her 2 million followers, participated in a viral "ice challenge" with friends earlier this month. The challenge involved submerging their feet in a mixture of ice and coarse salt for 15 minutes. Unfortunately, the stunt resulted in Ms Thammy suffering first and second-degree burns.

Describing the ordeal, Ms Thammy revealed the excruciating pain she felt upon removing her feet from the ice. Three of her toes had turned black, raising serious health concerns. Doctors informed her that prolonged exposure could have led to thrombosis or even necrosis (tissue death).

Ms Thammy's recovery restricts her mobility, requiring her to use a plastic chair pushed by her mother to navigate her home. While her comment about wheelchairs being "for the weak" is insensitive, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with following online trends without proper research.

Describing the aftermath, Thammy explained her feet began to swell significantly, prompting a trip to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed her with a worrying combination- first-degree burns on the outer surface of her feet and even more severe second-degree burns underneath.

Expressing gratitude for her mother's care, Thammy said, "I love her and want to be as strong as she is. It's hard to understand why things like this happen, but I'm so lucky to have her by my side."

