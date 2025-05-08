Brazilian Influencer Valeria Pantoja Dies After Falling Ill Post Weight Loss Surgery

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Brazilian influencer Valeria Pantoja has died at the age of 27. Her family confirmed her death through a post on her Instagram account. She recently had bariatric surgery and was recovering prior to her illness.

Brazilian beauty influencer Valeria Pantoja has died, her family confirmed through a post on her Instagram account, where she had over 12,000 followers. The announcement, shared via Instagram Stories, read, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Valeria Pantoja," adding that she was "a beloved person" whose memory would comfort loved ones.

The family thanked her followers for their "support and affection" during this difficult time, as tributes poured in from fans and former clients who had received beauty treatments like Botox and lip fillers from her.

While the cause of her death remains unconfirmed, her sister-in-law clarified that the 27-year-old influencer had recently undergone bariatric weight-loss surgery and was recovering when she suddenly became ill.

"She didn't kill herself. She didn't fall down the stairs. We still don't know the cause - only the autopsy will confirm," the family member wrote, urging people not to spread misinformation. "She was weak, got sick during the night, and passed away in the hospital," the statement added.

Her sudden death has left her followers and Brazil's beauty community in shock.