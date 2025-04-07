UK Woman Paralysed From Neck Down After Weight Loss Surgery In Turkey: "I Was Desperate"

Danielle Peebles, a 42-year-old woman, underwent weight loss surgery in Turkey in 2023, hoping to improve her health for the birth of her grandson. Unfortunately, she experienced severe complications, including paralysis from the neck down due to nerve damage, Metro reported. Notably, Ms Peebles weighed 28 stone (177 kg) when she travelled to Turkey in June 2023 to have a gastric sleeve after being told there was a seven-year wait for bariatric surgery on the NHS. She said she was "desperate" to get the surgery so she could "push her baby grandson around the park".

She initially felt relieved after undergoing the surgery in Turkey, describing the procedure as a "success" and feeling fine in the following days. However, upon returning home, she began to experience severe health complications. Despite achieving significant weight loss of 15 stone (95kg), her complications ultimately led to her being paralysed from the neck down.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she collapsed last year before being diagnosed with nutritional neuropathy, a rare and severe vitamin deficiency. She recalled waking up in shock and finding herself in a bed in Salford Royal Hospital in Greater Manchester. Despite initial concerns from doctors that she might be permanently paralysed, Ms Peebles underwent intensive treatment and rehabilitation, ultimately regaining the ability to walk.

During her five-month stay at Salford Royal Hospital, she underwent an intensive rehabilitation plan aimed at restoring her nerve function. She gradually regained sensation in her limbs, eventually leaving the unit on crutches.

She said, "I was paralysed from the neck down apart from the worst pain I've ever felt in my feet that flared up at the slightest touch."

"It was devastating when I was told I might not walk again - it was a traumatic time for me and my family. To get where I am now, being a mum, a wife and a nanna it's the best thing - I owe Salford Royal a lot of gratitude," she added.

Ms Peebles recently reunited with the medical team who helped her regain her mobility. Reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude for their care, but also acknowledged the harsh reality of her experience. She said she had been desperate to lose weight but never realised the price she would pay.

Notably, Gastric surgery patients are at risk of nutritional deficiencies due to their reduced stomach size and appetite, which can lead to inadequate intake of essential vitamins. Nerve problems, in particular, can arise from a lack of B vitamins, commonly found in fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat, and eggs.

This issue has raised concerns among medics, as an increasing number of Britons are experiencing severe complications or even death after undergoing cut-price obesity surgery abroad. The trend has also contributed to delays in routine NHS care, such as hip and knee replacements, as these patients occupy valuable hospital beds. Approximately 5,000 individuals travel overseas for obesity surgery each year, drawn by significantly lower costs compared to private options in the UK.