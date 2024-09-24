BookMyShow Files Police Complaint Against Sale Of 'Fake Tickets' For Coldplay's India Tour

BookMyShow has filed a police complaint and reiterated its commitment to combating ticket scalping

Coldplay's highly anticipated return to India has been marred by significant frustration for fans. As tickets for their "Music of the Spheres World Tour" went on sale through BookMyShow, fans encountered server crashes, long wait times, and widespread disappointment. Additionally, many were angered by the presence of resold tickets at exorbitant prices on unauthorized platforms.

Despite the overwhelming demand, BookMyShow's website and app struggled to handle the influx of traffic, leading to technical difficulties and limited ticket availability. Fans reported that 1.3 crore people attempted to access the platform on the day of the sale.

See the post here:

To make matters worse, tickets were quickly resold at inflated prices on platforms like Viagogo and Gigsberg. While official ticket prices ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, resellers were charging significantly higher amounts.

BookMyShow has since issued a statement condemning ticket scalping and distancing itself from unauthorized sellers. They urged fans to avoid purchasing tickets from these platforms, warning of the risk of counterfeit tickets and financial loss.

The company has filed a police complaint and reiterated its commitment to combating ticket scalping. They emphasized that only tickets purchased through BookMyShow are valid and advised fans to be cautious of scams.

The Coldplay India concert will take place next year on January 18,19 and 21 in Mumbai.

Coldplay consists of Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer and percussionist), with Phil Harvey as their manager. The band is returning to India after 8 years. Their last performance in India was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.



