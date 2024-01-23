Boney M Founder Frank Farian, 82, Dies At Home In Miami, Says Family

Frank Farian died peacefully at his apartment in Miami, Florida.

Frank Farian, the mastermind behind the iconic funk band Boney M, has passed away at 82, according to the BBC. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement released on Tuesday.

Born Franz Reuther in western Germany, Frank Farian's musical journey spanned more than just the iconic disco beats of Boney M. He thrived as a versatile musician beforehand, carving a niche for himself with a schlager interpretation of "Rocky" in 1976. Yet, his creative drive couldn't be contained by a single genre. In 1976, Farian envisioned and masterminded Boney M, a disco group unlike any other. With its infectious rhythms, West Indian flair, and unforgettable hits like "Daddy Cool," "Rasputin," and "Mary's Boy Child," Boney M not only dominated the charts but also captivated audiences worldwide.

According to the newsportal, while Boney M cemented Farian's place in disco history, his musical reach extended far beyond. He later masterminded the pop duo Milli Vanilli, whose infectious tunes like "Baby Don't Forget My Number" and "Blame It on the Rain" topped charts worldwide. However, Milli Vanilli's success was short-lived when a shocking scandal erupted: the duo's vocals were revealed to be lip-synced, performed by other singers in the studio.

Having sold approximately 800 million records globally, Farian stood out as one of the most accomplished pop producers of the 20th century. The music world mourns the loss of a legend who brought infectious grooves and dancefloor anthems to millions.

In 2022, Farian disclosed that he had undergone heart surgery, during which a pig heart valve was inserted. He credited this medical intervention with saving his life.