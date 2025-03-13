Blinkit Job Opening in Bengaluru Receives Over 13,000 Applications In One Day, Sparks Debate

A recent job posting by Blinkit for a Software Development Engineer position in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, revealing the high number of applications received. Within a mere 24 hours, the job listing attracted an overwhelming 13,451 applicants, sparking intense discussions about the current state of the job market.
A screenshot of the job posting, shared on X provided further insight into the applicant pool. The majority, 74%, were entry-level professionals, while 13% were senior-level candidates. In terms of education, 86% of applicants held a bachelor's degree, and 12% had a master's degree. These numbers have ignited conversations about the competitiveness of the job market and the sheer volume of candidates vying for a single position.
The caption of the post read, "1 opening, 13,451 applicants."
The post sparked intense online debate, with users speculating about the driving force behind the deluge of applications. Answers ranged from layoffs and economic uncertainty to a recent influx of fresh graduates flooding the job market.
One user wrote, "This is sad because it makes it a resume competition. Hiring is more about a persons character than their current skills on paper. A person with a strong character will get accomplish than a PHD with a sour attitude. No way they find the best applicant by searching through 13k applications."
Another commented, "I have tried to hire people, trust me when I say 50% blindly apply, 30% don't even have the right skills, 15% don't pick up your calls, 5% will reject offers in the end."
A third said, "Just start ur own company, at this point you have a better chance of succeeding than getting a job." A fourth added, "Not a big deal, easily apply button has done this job, not even 5 per cent of these people will be considering seriously if they're called for interview, they just apply whatever is there in easy apply."
