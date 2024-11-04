Billionaire CEO Reveals His Top Red Flag When Hiring Employees

In his experience, job-hoppers tend to prioritise titles and control over teamwork

Todd Graves, billionaire CEO and co-founder of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, has identified a pressing concern when reviewing resumes: the prevalence of job-hopping. Speaking to CNBC Make It, Mr Graves, 52, said that he views frequent job changes every two to three years as a major red flag, questioning the applicant's motivations and loyalty. "I question that, because it's like, ‘Are you in it just for you?'' the CEO told CNBC Make It.

In his experience, job-hoppers tend to prioritise titles and control over teamwork, often using language they think hiring managers want to hear, rather than providing authentic answers. During interviews, Mr Graves looks for inconsistencies in candidates' responses to detect insincerity.

"When they're more into title and control versus teamwork, it's a huge red flag for me," he said.

With over 800 Raising Cane locations across the US, its territories, and the Middle East, Mr Graves says that he values employee loyalty and teamwork. During interviews, he assesses each candidate's enthusiasm for the brand. He seeks individuals driven by a genuine desire to contribute, rather than solely pursuing personal advancement.

The CEO further noted that he has observed a strong link between success and employees who care deeply about their team, colleagues, and organization. "When people are invested in the collective success, it makes a huge difference," he said.

Job-hopping has become increasingly prevalent in today's market, but the stigma surrounding it persists. While some career experts argue that this stigma is outdated, many hiring managers remain cautious. According to a LinkedIn survey, over a third of hiring managers are hesitant to pursue candidates with a pattern of short-term jobs, citing concerns about potential flight risk. Drew McCaskill, LinkedIn career expert, notes that hiring managers may wonder, "If you were only there for nine months, maybe you'll only be here for nine months."

To alleviate these concerns, career experts recommend a strategic presentation of one's job history.