Bill Gates On AI's Impact On Software Engineers: 'We Still Need...'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates joined Nikhil Kamath, founder of Zerodha, for the debut episode of Mr Kamath's podcast series, "People by WTF." Their 30-minute discussion explored Mr Gates' experience at Microsoft's inception alongside the significant impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on various sectors, particularly software engineering. Notably, Mr Gates expressed his optimism regarding the job security of software engineers shortly, despite AI's potential to revolutionize numerous industries.

"The amazing thing about this technology is that we know it can help in key areas, and we know it can create educational tutors. We have seen several projects in India and the US showing great results. The potential is incredible if we knew that all it did was make jobs more productive," Gates said in the interview, highlighting AI's positive impact on education and other crucial fields.

Concerns about AI replacing software engineers were met head-on by Bill Gates. He downplayed these fears, calling them "alarmist." Mr Gates emphasized the continued need for software engineers, stating, "We still need those software engineers as we are not going to stop needing them." This message reassures the software engineering community facing anxieties about job displacement due to AI advancements.

While acknowledging the far-off possibility of AI automation reaching a point where it could replace all jobs, Mr Gates downplayed the likelihood of this happening within the next twenty years. He even admitted some uncertainty with a smile, hinting at the difficulty of precisely predicting AI's long-term influence on the workforce.

Meanwhile, the two entrepreneurs discussed a variety of topics from artificial intelligence to the debate on capitalism versus socialism and Mr Gates' special relationship with India.

"I've had a fantastic relationship with India starting with the Microsoft experience where we hired some very smart IT graduates, brought them to Seattle. Later they go back, create a development center for us that's now in four locations, 25,000 people. Of course, a lot of the amazing people I work with and have so much fun in the Microsoft success are part of the team who have been hired from India," the tech magnate told Mr Kamath.