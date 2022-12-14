Bernard Arnault: 5 Points On World's Richest Man

Bernard Arnault was born in 1949 in northern France and earned an engineering degree from the Ecole Polytechnique. He worked for the Ferret Savinel family firm before relocating to the US in 1981 and starting a career in real estate development, as per LVMH website.

Mr Arnault returned to France in 1984 and bought Boussac Saint-Freres, the bankrupt textile group that owned Christian Dior. Later, he spun off most of the company's other businesses and used the windfall to purchase a controlling stake in LVMH, which had merged its two main companies, Louis Vuitton and Moet Hennessy, according to Forbes.

He transformed LVMH into a luxury group. Louis Vuitton, Sephora and 70 other fashion and beauty businesses are all under Bernard Arnault's direction at the LVMH conglomerate. The group also sells champagne, wine, spirits, fashion, leather goods, watches, jewellery, hotel stays, perfume, cosmetics and has 5,500 stores worldwide, as per LVMH website.

He has been awarded the honorary titles of Grand Officier de la Légion d'Honneur and Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres.