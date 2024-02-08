Bengaluru Resident Shares Video Of Muddy Water Coming Out Of Tap, Internet Reacts

The pictures show different kitchen utensils filled with muddy brown water.

A video of muddy water coming out of a tap was shared on X by a resident of Sobha Arena Apartment in Bengaluru. The video shared by Dhananjaya Padmanabhacha shows brown-coloured water gushing out of a tap into a pan. The alarming situation has caught the attention of social media users.

"Please see the quality of water we are getting in the Sobha Arena Apartment for Drinking. Please give us Cauvery Water at Judicial Layout, Thalagattapura, Kanakapura Main Road," wrote X user Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar. He also tagged several people and organisations, including the CM of Karnataka, Deputy CM of Karnataka, and Bengaluru Police.

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Padmanabhacha shared several pictures. The pictures show different kitchen utensils filled with muddy brown water. He mentioned in his post that the images were shared by other residents staying in the apartment.

See the post here:

Dear @CMofKarnataka, @DKShivakumar, @BBMPCOMM, Please see the quality of water we are getting in Sobha Arena Apartment for Drinking. Please give us Cauvery Water at Judicial Layout, Thalagattapura, Kanakapura Main Road. @KA_HomeBuyers@chairmanbwssb@BlrCityPolice@SobhaLtdpic.twitter.com/rn8yUzSuWz — Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar (@Dhananjaya_Bdvt) February 7, 2024

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has previously acknowledged such problems, attributing them to new pipeline commissions or maintenance work.

The video was shared on February 7 and so far it has accumulated more than 2 lakh views on X and an array of reactions from the netizens.

A user commented, "Why are you not asking this question first to Sobha builders for building a huge apartment complex in a place where there is no drinking water?"

Another user suggested, "Ask your builder and Association to fix the water treatment plant."

"What a shame. After paying crores HBs are destined to live in such unhygienic conditions. How did the project get OC without the availability of potable water? Promoters are after profit, Govt after revenue. Judiciary is unconcerned. HBs left in the lurch," the third user expressed.

"There is not enough Cauvery water to give everyone...the solution would be building a dam in Mekedatu for which TN govt is objecting and the centre also not supporting," the fourth user commented.

"People who hastily bought properties worth crores are waking up to the reality. Neither the builder nor any authority seems to be bothered now. In other countries, pipe water is supplied to buildings in cities. Here we're on our buying cans and tankers. Prepare for the worst," the fifth user wrote.