Bengaluru Man Made Rs 54 Lakh A Year, And Then Quit. Here's Why

Parantap Chowdhury, a former Assistant Vice President at Square Yards in Bengaluru, made the bold decision to leave his well-paying job with an annual salary of Rs 54 lakh to focus on writing and developing a digital business on LinkedIn.

After dedicating seven years to demanding roles at startups like BYJU's and Square Yards, Mr Chowdhury decided to make a significant life change. In a recent LinkedIn post, he shared his journey of quitting his corporate job six months ago to follow his passion for writing and creating a remote, digital business.

"I quit the race 6 months ago to have a life, spend time with the people I love, and build a business that is remote, digital, and profitable," he wrote in a detailed LinkedIn post.

At 32, Mr Chowdhury had managed a sales team of over 250 members and trained more than 5,000 salespeople during his career. Despite his achievements, his job demanded over 70 hours a week, often including Sundays, leaving him little time for personal development or family.

"I would have earned Rs 9.81 lakh in the last 90 days had I stayed in my job, but I've lived more in these three months than in the three years before that," he reflected on his decision.

Mr Chowdhury has always had a passion for writing, but it wasn't until he left his job that he turned it into a full-time pursuit. He now spends his days posting niche-specific content, engaging with valuable comments, and studying LinkedIn for an hour each day. His dedication over the past 90 days has resulted in significant growth in both engagement and followers.

Through LinkedIn, he has also secured two sales consulting gigs, though he acknowledges that he has earned less than 10% of what he would have made in his corporate role.

Despite the substantial pay cut, Mr Chowdhury remains hopeful about his future. He has enough savings to maintain his current lifestyle in Bengaluru for seven years, and for ten years if he moves back to his hometown of Kolkata. In the long term, he aims to build a steady, remote income stream as a consultant while continuing to write and share his experiences on LinkedIn.

While he admits to worrying about money, purpose, and progress, his newfound freedom seems to outweigh these concerns.

"Money can buy most things, but not everything," he concludes in his post.