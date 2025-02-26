Bengaluru Man Claims Rapido Driver Tried To "Stab" Him Over AC, Shares Scary Episode

On February 25th, a Bengaluru resident endured a frightening experience in a Rapido cab at Victoria Layout. What started as a disagreement over air conditioning quickly escalated when the driver, Nagaraj R, allegedly threatened the passenger with a sharpened keychain after he declined to cancel the ride.

The man managed to escape and reported the incident to Rapido, but that only escalated the situation. He alleges that the driver shared his phone number, leading to a flood of OTP messages every 15 minutes. As a result, he has now filed a police complaint against the driver.

Following the harrowing experience, he took to Reddit to share his ordeal. "Had an extremely scary episode, and please note, I speak fluent Kannada. It all started with an argument over the AC-I wanted it on, but the driver refused, seemingly just because he was in a bad mood. He then asked me to get out of the cab, which I did," he recounted.

He continued, "Then he told me to cancel the ride, but I refused, saying, 'You asked me to get out, so take accountability and cancel it yourself.' At this, he turned his keychain, revealing what looked like a mini sharp knife, and moved toward me, holding it to my chest."

The Reddit user, who goes by "DoggyDog_World2025," said he managed to break free by pointing toward a traffic cop across the road. "In that moment, I was in shock and fear. I immediately told him, 'Let's go to a cop,' and pointed at a traffic officer nearby. That made him hesitate, giving me a chance to move toward the cop. As I crossed the road, I overheard him making a call, seemingly asking for backup- to scare me or worse, I don't know! Thankfully, an auto driver came to my rescue, and I quickly got in and left for my destination," he shared.

Despite escaping the immediate threat, the ordeal didn't end there. The driver continued harassing him over calls, as Rapido does not mask customers' phone numbers. When he reported the incident, Rapido assured him that the driver would be suspended.

However, things took a turn for the worse. In an update at 4:30 PM, the man revealed that he was now being bombarded with OTPs. "I have been OTP bombed repeatedly-clearly the driver's doing, as he has my number and a grudge against me," he wrote.

Later, he shared that he had filed a police complaint. "The police called the driver, who claimed he was at the Rapido office. They warned him to stop harassing me and said they would call him again once the complaint was officially filed. The driver denied everything, insisting that he 'never even got out of the car.' I'm hoping there are working CCTV cameras on that road to expose his lie," he wrote.

At 8:10 PM, he provided another update, stating that he had a long conversation with Rapido regarding the incident. The company informed him that the driver had denied all allegations, claiming nothing had happened and that he never called the passenger.

"They asked me for proof, so I sent them screenshots of the calls, missed calls, and as many spam messages as I could capture. After reviewing them, Rapido concluded that he was lying and suspended him. They sent me an email confirming the suspension and assured me they had deleted my number from his phone, so I wouldn't be disturbed again," he wrote.

But just 15 minutes after receiving the email, he was once again bombarded with OTPs. Frustrated, he questioned Rapido's handling of the situation. "Beyond 'suspension,' how is Rapido going to protect me from this ongoing harassment? If they hadn't shared my number with a maniac like him, none of this would have happened," he wrote.